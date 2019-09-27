Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,455 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 761.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Badger Meter by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. 2,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,307. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.