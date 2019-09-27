Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 20,325.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1,274.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,223. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $696.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

