Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $95,000 Investment in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cubic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Cubic in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of CUB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,894. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 110.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

