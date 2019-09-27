Traders Buy High Volume of Vail Resorts Put Options (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,247 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,402% compared to the average daily volume of 83 put options.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $179.60 and a 52-week high of $288.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.65 and a 200 day moving average of $227.30.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $244.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vail Resorts by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Vail Resorts by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.