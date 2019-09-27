Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $105.97

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.97 and traded as high as $99.94. Trans-Siberian Gold shares last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 95,573 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Trans-Siberian Gold’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Trans-Siberian Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

Trans-Siberian Gold Company Profile (LON:TSG)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha property located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St Neots, the United Kingdom.

