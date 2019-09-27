Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of TRNS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. 7,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,341. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.14 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Transcat during the second quarter worth about $1,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 1,477.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 343,259 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Transcat by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

