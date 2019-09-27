Travala 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,922.00 (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Travala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Travala Token Profile

Travala (AVA) is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. The official website for Travala is www.travala.com. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala.

Travala Token Trading

Travala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

