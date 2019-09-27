Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 18266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

About Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for gold and silver ores. It focuses on developing four gold projects within the White Gold District of Yukon's prolific Dawson Range Gold Belt; and Yuge property located in Humboldt County, northern Nevada.

