Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Trinseo has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trinseo to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

TSE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. 383,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,645. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. Trinseo has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $82.18.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $951.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSE shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

In other news, insider Frank A. Bozich purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $434,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

