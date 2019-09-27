Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBK. ValuEngine raised Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $821.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 313,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 699.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 81,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,453,000 after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

