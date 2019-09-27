TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Shares of NYSE:TNP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 1,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.32. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.61 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,612,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 190,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1,687.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 134,806 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 420.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 22.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

