TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Receives $3.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 95.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 420.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

