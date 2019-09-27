Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 473,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,463 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tuesday Morning were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 94.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Becker bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,750,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,468. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TUES shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Tuesday Morning in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Tuesday Morning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tuesday Morning Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $230.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.