Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Up 14.3% in September

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,700 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 784,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $176,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,341. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

