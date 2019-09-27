Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 323.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 65,135 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17,011.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 331.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,337,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,902 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 11.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,512,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,003,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,908,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $292,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,735,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,669 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $168,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,368 shares of company stock worth $5,321,415 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 725,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,944,470. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

