Two Harbors Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,880 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,343% compared to the average daily volume of 79 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWO. ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura set a $14.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

In other news, Director Karen Hammond acquired 5,600 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,584.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 5,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 34,294 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,044,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 55,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,378. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 57.33%. The company had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

