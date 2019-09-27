UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,191 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $57,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,089,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.01. 318,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $151.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus set a $152.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,865 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.