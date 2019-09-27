UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 74,579 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,573,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,579 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Juniper Networks worth $68,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,827,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,427 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,754 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,995,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,426,000 after acquiring an additional 904,100 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,604,000 after acquiring an additional 678,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2,689.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 661,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 84,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,528. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,232.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

