UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $55.24 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,817 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of Henry Schein worth $55,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,865,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,909,000 after buying an additional 391,485 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.8% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 15,527,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,354,000 after buying an additional 2,117,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,635,000 after buying an additional 271,586 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,343,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,395,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,664,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,285,000 after buying an additional 238,078 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $412,525.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,097.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.22. 236,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,332. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

