UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $61.59 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 10.25% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $61,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 89,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of LEMB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $47.01.

