UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $62.86 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,151,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,308 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $62,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,867,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,072,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468,041 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,839,000 after purchasing an additional 531,450 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 667,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 205,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 104,967 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,678,000.

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,335. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $60.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

