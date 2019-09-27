UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $70.42 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,459,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,532 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $70,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Bank of The West raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

CNP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 169,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $203,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,890. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

