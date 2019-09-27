UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,755 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $64,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 3.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Robert Half International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Robert Half International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Robert Half International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Robert Half International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

NYSE RHI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.97. 38,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,968. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $71.43.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

