UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.46% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $66,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 512.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 86,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $10,990,890.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 312,006 shares in the company, valued at $39,696,523.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $3,189,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,133 shares of company stock valued at $39,829,477. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.34. 7,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.