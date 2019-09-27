UBS Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.48 ($8.69).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €5.34 ($6.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.50. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of €9.66 ($11.23).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.