UBS Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,220 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,675% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.28. 1,351,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in UBS Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in UBS Group by 304.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 101.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

