Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $137,925.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $137,925.00 and $218.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 90.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

