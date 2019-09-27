Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Up 12.1% in September

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.15.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.46. 586,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,461. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

