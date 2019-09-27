Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,840,000 after purchasing an additional 441,076 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,033,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 94,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,476 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.559 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 107.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

