Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,694 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.46% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $699,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMJ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.19. 870,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,777. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.

