united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Sells 1,750 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 14.1% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 5,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,254.72.

Shares of AMZN traded down $18.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,720.88. 391,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,697. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,796.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,846.26. The firm has a market cap of $851.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total transaction of $4,397,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,590,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

