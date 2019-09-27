United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of MVC Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MVC Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MVC Capital by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 566,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 64,145 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MVC Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in MVC Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 608,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $985,462.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz bought 11,068 shares of MVC Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $103,707.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 998,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,352,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,433,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MVC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 5,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,986. MVC Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market cap of $159.39 million, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Maxim Group set a $13.00 price target on MVC Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

