United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $151,000 Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 62,846 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 110,511 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,769,281.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,854.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,616 shares of company stock worth $4,409,979. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 104,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,934. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

