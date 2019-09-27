United Services Automobile Association Buys 12,161 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $97,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 166.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Altria Group by 214.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

MO stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. 402,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,787,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

