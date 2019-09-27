United Services Automobile Association Decreases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666,460 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.39% of KeyCorp worth $69,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 81,898 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,202,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 373,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 96,444 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.84. 361,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184,844. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Nomura set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

