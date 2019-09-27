United Services Automobile Association Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Booking were worth $65,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,762,000 after acquiring an additional 76,561 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 682,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Booking by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after acquiring an additional 201,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 197,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 595,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,140.00 target price (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,073.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $38.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,940.45. 22,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,707. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,967.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,851.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,081.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. Booking’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $20.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.