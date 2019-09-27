United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,474,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,933 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.53% of Marvell Technology Group worth $82,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

MRVL stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.61. 324,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,857,559. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,274.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,933 shares of company stock valued at $13,060,882 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

