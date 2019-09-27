United Services Automobile Association Has $62.65 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228,562 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $62,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 61.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after buying an additional 873,282 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,325. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

