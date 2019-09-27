United Services Automobile Association Sells 203,998 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203,998 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.22% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $92,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 471,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 354,862 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H2O AM LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $598,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

NYSE BK traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,647,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

