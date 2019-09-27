United Services Automobile Association Sells 38,810 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,810 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Linde were worth $78,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $190.73. 34,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $206.82. The stock has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.45 and a 200 day moving average of $188.59.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

