Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UONE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.24. Urban One has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.57 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 102.97% and a net margin of 31.49%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

