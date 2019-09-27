USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:SDCI)

USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund (NYSEARCA:SDCI) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0409 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDCI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

