UTRUST (UTK) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.75 Million

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, UTRUST has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UTRUST has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTRUST token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00189268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.01027435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020066 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00089445 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UTRUST Token Profile

UTRUST launched on August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. UTRUST’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UTRUST Token Trading

UTRUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTRUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UTRUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

