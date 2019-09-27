Valley Forge Capital Management LP Purchases 19,000 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 19.3% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $81,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $173.99. The stock had a trading volume of 612,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.