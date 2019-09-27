VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Down to $38.29

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.08, but opened at $38.29. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 29,793,200 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 205.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

