Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Plans — Dividend of $1.09

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 1.0907 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.73. 1,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.57. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $124.93 and a 1 year high of $157.82.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

