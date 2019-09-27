Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Declares $0.83 — Dividend

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.8332 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.84. 85,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,332. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $149.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.61.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $28.97 price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

