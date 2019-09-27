Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 967.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

VGK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 143,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,990. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $57.24.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.3215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

