Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 113,313 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.92% of Franco Nevada worth $464,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $3,316,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. GMP Securities cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

FNV stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 46,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,838. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.03. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

