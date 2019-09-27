Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 30,240 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,242,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Axis Capital worth $491,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,344 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 29.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,706,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,448,000 after purchasing an additional 608,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 31.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,547,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,948,000 after purchasing an additional 610,400 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 10.4% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,549,000 after purchasing an additional 141,481 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 13.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,439,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Axis Capital stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,396. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

